PEPC Judgement: Odili, Ministers’ Statements Unfortunate – LP

The Labour Party (LP), has described as unfortunate, the statements credited to the former Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odili, and some ministers serving in Bola Tinubu’s government, regarding the pending judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

LP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, regretted that those who should know the importance of the sanctity of the judiciary have descended to the arena of abusing it with their preemptive utterances.

“We as a party see this as unfortunate and dangerous to our democratic journey as a nation.

“We note also the needless lavish showering of praises on the legal counsels of both APC and candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu by the retired Justice when the gathering was not theirs.

“We find this extremely undignified of a renowned jurist who rose to the peak of her career in the country’s apex court and who as the chairperson of the body of benchers, should be at the forefront of defending the virtuousness of the courts,” the party said.

LP also described as curious that the PEPC which refused live television coverage of the hearings of the petition, is now anxious to have the conclusion beamed live.

“What is it that has happened between the hearing period and the delivery of the judgement that the live coverage which they claimed was a policy issue changed suddenly at the delivery point?

“We are aware of the efforts of the agents of the state to orchestrate problems and blame them on the political opposition.

“We wish to emphasize that it is the right of the people in a democracy to demonstrate and the obligation of state security agents to protect the demonstrators and those not demonstrating,” the statement added.

It however, called on “Nigerians to remain calm and peaceful, abide by the rule of law, and understand that this matter has not reached its logical and final conclusion.

“Our concern as a critical stakeholder in Nigeria’s project especially the democratic evolution is that what is being destroyed with all these clever by half playing on people’s intelligence is Nigeria as a nation not necessarily an individual.

“Anybody who loves this country should appreciate the importance of due process and the rule of law because, without it, this country is going nowhere,” the party warned.