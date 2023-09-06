PEPC Judgement Not Based On Law – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said the judgement of the five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, did not reflect the law and the desire of the people.

The party in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiorah Ifoh, stated that the tribunal refused to accept the obvious irregularities that characterised the February presidential, which was condemned globally.

“What is at stake is democracy and we will not relent until the people’s will prevail.

“We salute the doggedness of our team of lawyers who fearlessly exposed the rot in our system. We can only weep for democracy in Nigeria but we refuse to give up on Nigeria,” the party said.

It however promised to make a detailed presentation of its position after consultation with its lawyers to obtain the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement.

“We urge all lovers of democracy to remain focused and hopeful because a new Nigeria is possible,” the LP added.