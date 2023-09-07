PEPC Judgement: I Can’t Endorse Illegality – Atiku

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has denied congratulating President Bola Tinubu over the outcome of Wednesday’s election petition tribunal.

Atiku in a statement by his media aide Paul Ibe described the statement credited to him as fake, adding that it was “orchestrated by those desperately looking for validation for the usurpation of the mandate of Nigerians.”

The former vice president stated that congratulating Tinubu would amount to a rape on the conscience of Nigerians who have struggled for years to entrench electoral integrity.

“If their conscience is clear and they are convinced that their victory is valid, they don’t have to blackmail their political opponents into congratulating them through fake news.

“Why should a man be desperate for validation? Does truth require validation? Why should you issue a congratulatory statement and attribute it to Atiku if your conscience is not troubled by the electoral heist you have perpetrated,” he queried.

Atiku added that contrary to the fake news being circulated by Tinubu propagandists, he has already asked his lawyers to proceed to the Supreme Court to challenge the judgement of the election petition tribunal.

The PDP candidate noted that the purported message was addressed to the “President-elect,” and said it was evident that it was fake.

“Though we know it is a pyrrhic victory, is it not ridiculous to still address Bola Tinubu as ‘President-elect’ five months after swearing-in?” Atiku stated.

According to him, “This struggle is not about Atiku; it’s about Nigeria and the future of our democracy.

“By allowing election riggers to get away with their misdeeds, our democracy will be in greater jeopardy.

“Consent is essential to democratic mandate; ruling people against their will undermines everything democracy stands for.”

He also dispelled the rumour that he is going into retirement, but said he would continue to be part of the struggle to deepen democracy in the country.

“Let me, however, make it very clear that this struggle is about principle and justice… it is to ensure that people who rigged elections are not allowed to get away with it.

“Injustice and rigging promote bitterness and division. No leader should be proud to lead angry and aggrieved citizens,” Atiku said.