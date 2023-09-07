PEPC Judgement Generous In Technicalities, Short In Justice – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said Wednesday’s judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), in the petition filed by its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was against the facts and evidence presented before it.

The party in a statement released by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said it rejects the judgement in its entirety.

PDP added that the judgement “is generous in technicalities and very short in delivering substantial justice in the matter.”

According to the party, the PEPC judgement is “against the relevant electoral laws, guidelines and regulations as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”

It however stated that as a law-abiding political party, PDP will with its lawyers, review the judgement and decide on the next line of action within the ambit of the law.

The party called on “Nigerians to remain at alert, calm and united as our party continues to lead the charge to defend democracy and ensure that the will of the people as expressed in the February 25, 2023, presidential election is respected and restored.”