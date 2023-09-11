PEPC Judgement Affirms Rule Of Law, Accountability – Garba

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to transparency, accountability and the rule of law, Senator Binta Masi Garba has said.

Senator Garba, Adamawa State coordinator, Grassroots Campaign Council for Tinubu/Shettima in the 2023 presidential election made the remark while congratulating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kassim Shettima over their victory at the tribunal.

She said: “First among equals, I want to congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kassim Shettima over their deserved victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC).

“As a supporter of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Shettima, I understand that not everyone may agree with the outcome, yet, it is crucial that we respect the decisions made by the judiciary as it is the bedrock of our democracy.”

Speaking to the media in Abuja, yesterday, she said in a diverse nation like Nigeria, elections are often fiercely contested as different political parties through their candidates offer distinct visions for the future of our country.

“It is our shared responsibility to accept the judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, regardless of our political affiliations. By accepting the judgement, we demonstrate our unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of democracy.

“The judgement has further enriched our judiciary and has broadened our understanding of not just the electoral act as amended, but our constitution at large.”

She added that accepting the judgement provides a platform for healing and unity while madding that in any election, there are winners and losers.

“It is in moments like these that we must come together as a nation and work towards our shared goals, we must put aside our differences and focus on building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.”

Sen. Garba, who further mentioned that the judgement has set a precedent that no individual or party is above the law, said accepting the judgement paves the way for future electoral processes to be conducted with increased transparency and fairness.

“It is an opportunity for us to demonstrate our commitment to the rule of law, promote healing and unity and pave the way for future electoral processes”.

She, however, urged opposition parties in the country to accept the outcome of the tribunal as a testament to the strength of the country’s democracy and the promise of a brighter future for Nigeria.