PEPC Judgement A Step To Reclaiming Nigeria – LP

The Labour Party (LP) on Friday said the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), was a step towards reclaiming the country.

LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, in a message to party members and Obidient family, told them not to be discouraged, but to keep hope alive.

“I am therefore admonishing all our supporters not to be discouraged at all. We are preparing our papers and we are definitely moving from here to the Supreme Court.

“We have protested and they said don’t protest, ‘go to Court’ and we are in court. Today all eyes are on the judiciary,” Abure stated.

He promised that the party would sustain the momentum, “to take over the country and to reposition it for greatness.”

Abure however, said it is not going to be an easy task but expressed joy that “we have started, we have put our hands on the plough and we will definitely not look back.”

He urged LP supporters to remain committed to the movement and to the Nigeria project.

“I want to admonish and appeal to our people, we should not be daunted at all. Nelson Mandela in his book, ‘A Long Walk To Freedom’ said every step we take leads us to our freedom.

“Today in the words of Mandela, every step we have taken and would take leads us to our freedom, leads us to our taking back our country, and it leads us to our taking back Nigeria.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us and it must definitely work.”

The National Chairman stated that the LP participation in the 2023 general election, changed the political landscape in the country, but added that the achievements “could not have been possible if not for the support of members of the public, the Obidient family and well-meaning and right thinking Nigerians who genuinely wanted change for the country.”