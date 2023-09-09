PEPC CTC: Many Questions Begging For Answers – Atiku

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said there are many questions begging for answers in the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which was issued to parties in the case on Friday.

Atiku in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Communications, Phrank Shaibu, wondered why the PEPC chose to avail Tinubu’s legal team the CTC of the judgement before the plaintiffs.

Atiku noted that his lead counsel had earlier pleaded in the open court to have express receipt of the judgement, to which Justice Haruna Tsammani agreed and promised to make the document available the following day, which was Thursday.

“Nigerians want to know why the PEPC confers special privileges to the Tinubu legal team by making them have first custody of copies of the PEPC judgement, even though it was more urgent for the petitioners who needed the document in order to cause an appeal to the Supreme Court within 14 days including weekends,” he said.

The PDP candidate stated that in the course of delivering its judgement, “the PEPC had spoken of the petition it was ruling upon in a vexatious and denigrating language as if it was a crime to bring a case of electoral banditry before the court.”

He added that the unfolding developments after the court’s ruling elicited suspicions of Nigerians whether or not Tinubu’s legal team provided clerical services to the PEPC.

“Otherwise, how and when did the ‘Tinubu Presidential Legal Team’ creep into a document that was supposed to be the official document of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria?

“We need to restate that the ‘Tinubu Presidential Legal Team’ on the top left-hand corner of all the 798 pages is neither a monochrome nor a metadata. It is actually a header, meaning that except for a valid explanation, the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team is the originator of the document.

“For the purposes of clarity, a header is text that is placed at the top of a page, while a footer is placed at the bottom of a page.

“Typically, these areas are used for inserting information such as the name of the document, the chapter heading, page numbers, creation date, and the like.

“On the other hand, the watermark is a faint design made in some paper during manufacture that is visible when held against the light and typically identifies the maker of the document,” he said.

Atiku therefore called on the PEPC, to explain to Nigerians why the court chose to put the header of the Tinubu Legal Team on a CTC copy of its judgement document, while the only emblem that should have been on the document is the stamp of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria.

“Again, the PEPC must explain why it came to the discretionary decision of having the respondents have custody of the judgement earlier in the day on Friday while only making the same available to the petitioners later in the day, and only after the lead counsel to Atiku and PDP had written a second letter (the first was on Thursday) to the court demanding for copies of the judgment.

“Moreover, we have it on good authority that when the PEPC was informed that the CTC copies of the judgment given to the respondents were already circulating in the public domain with the header of TPLT on it, a further delay was necessitated by the need for it to undertake a laundry of the documents by removing the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team header before handing over same to the lawyers of Atiku.

“Whereas the legal team of the PDP and Atiku have statutory 14 days to prepare its appeal to the Supreme Court, the PEPC had erased two days out of that 14 days, no thanks to the PEPC whose Chairman, Justice Tsamani had promised to make available the CTC copy of the judgment to Atiku a day after its judgement was rendered, which ought to have been on Thursday.

“Nigerians and the world are earnestly waiting for answers to these posers as the legal challenge shifts to the Supreme Court.

“Otherwise, it will validate suspicions that there were external factors involved in the formulation of the judgment and bring the entire judiciary of Nigeria into disrepute,” he added.

End