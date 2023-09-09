PEPC: Atiku, Obi Urged To Respect Tribunal’s Ruling

Wednesday’s ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) which upholds the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election has been lauded by Nigerians living in the United Kingdom (UK).

The group under the aegis of the Association of Nigerian Professionals in the UK, however, urged the petitioners to respect the Tribunal’s decision in a statement co-signed by its Coordinator, Innocent Udoidiong, and Secretary-general, Kingsley Omole, on Friday.

According to the Diaspora group, filing an appeal would be a distraction for the President, who is already tasked with resolving the nation’s current economic crisis brought on by the removal of fuel subsidy

It would be recalled that the five-member panel dismissed the petitions filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Atiku Abubakar as well as the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate Peter Obi on Wednesday, September 6 for lacking in merit.

Following the declaration of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the keenly contested 2023 presidential election, Atiku and Obi announced their decision to approach the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to reclaim their mandates.

READ ALSO:

But on Wednesday, Justice Haruna Tsammani, the tribunal’s chief Justice, issued the decision with assistance from Stephen Adah, Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf, Moses Ugo, and Abba Mohammed.

Reacting to the development, the group said in a statement made available to newsmen, ‘The verdict by the tribunal is a confirmation that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was overwhelmingly elected by a majority of Nigerians who genuinely love him.

“Going to appeal at the Supreme Court is a distraction to the president and his cabinet who should be allowed to tinker ways to salvage the nation’s current economic crisis occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal”.

The group also solicited the support of Nigerians for the success of President Tinubu’s term in office and assured them that they would not be disappointed.