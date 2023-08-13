Pepc: Anxiety As Parties Await Judgement, Judges Under Pressure To Do Justice –Sources

There is anxiety in all the camps of the presidential candidates, their counsels and the respondents as the Presidential Election Petition Court is set to give judgement in the case before it. The various counsels two weeks ago made their final submissions, which were equally adopted by the Justice Haruna Tsammani led Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Presidential Candidates of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had challenged the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was declared winner of the Saturday, February 25, Presidential election.

It would be recalled that the Independent Electoral Commission(INEC) on March 1, declared Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election, having polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to de- feat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 6,984,520 to emerge second. Obi came third with 6,101,533. Since then, they have been in Court. The Chairman of the Tribunal, after the adoption of the written submissions, said that he would communicate the day of the judgement to the Counsels.

This, Sunday Telegraph learnt, has led to anxiety in the land based on what transpired at the Court. Those, who should know, who spoke with the newspaper on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to do so, said of what the candidates and their counsels have been saying: “They are trying to brow beat the judiciary. Atiku’s group is saying that if the judgement does not go in his favour, there will be chaos in the land. Tinubu’s team is saying that the heavens will fall.

“Nigerians are looking up to the judiciary to see how judgement will be delivered. But there is anxiety in all the camps. There are speculations that they are actually also preparing for a rerun, forgetting that this is not the final judgement. Whoever wins, there is a right of appeal to the highest Court in the land. They will go to the Supreme Court from here. “All the three sides are looking beyond the judgment. They are considering two scenarios. The APC legal team thinks it has built a very strong case.

“They believe that it is also a little bit to their advantage that numbers two and three are claiming to have won the same election, which to them a legal team believes that based on that alone, it is obvious that they will win. “They are also comfortable that the Abuja matter, whether you have to win Abuja or win 25 per cent. That is one of the key things that the Labour Party is actually optimistic about. That is, that based on that alone, the election of the president should be invalidated.

The Labour Party believes that from all indications, that even if their man is not declared the winner, there should be an invalidation of that election. So, that invariably, there will now be a rerun. “Meanwhile, the Atiku team believes that it has done enough for him to be declared as the winner. It is on that premise that the APC is saying that how can two people – Number two and three claim that they won. It means that there is disconnect in their legal presentation.

“However, the scenario that the two parties may be hinging on is that it’s okay if they say that there is a rerun, would there be an amalgamation and arrangement between Labour and PDP, given the angst in the land; the fact that people are not too happy with some of the economic policies of this administration.” Another Source said: “For the APC, a rerun will be a death mare. They are hoping and praying that their lawyers have done enough to ensure that the president’s victory is not invalidated.

If it is invalidated here; they believe that when they get to the upper room (Supreme Court) there is no cause for alarm. That is why they are saying that it is not just a matter of law but it is also a matter of what is good for society. Can Nigeria go through another round of election now, given the situation in the land? Those are the issues now.

“Remember what the party said: Which is very key hinging on the basis that the election may be invalidated on the fact that apart from the various acts of infractions that it has highlighted, the fact that the president did not win in the FCT. That is going to be the pivotal decision that will happen. That is if it is hinged on that. They believe clearly that that is enough to invalidate the victory of the president.”

Meanwhile, the PDP hinges its own arguement on the fact that there were infractions. There was vote buying and intimidation and that it actually scored the majority votes and that it should be declared the winner. But, there is tension and the tension will go fever pitch when the judge communicates the date of the judgement and then we will know where we are going.” Meanwhile the waiting game continues.