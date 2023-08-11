PEPC: Alleged Threat Of Judges By Our Supporters False – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has described as false, the allegation that its supporters threatened judges handling the petition of its candidate, Peter Obi, against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

LP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of fabricating the story in an attempt to label it negatively and create disorder in the polity.

The party said the photograph purportedly showing a PEPC judge and some children, “is sleekly designed to distract from APC’s open intimidating remarks by their counsel directed at the PEPC justices to the effect that there will be anarchy if the PEPC rules against their client.”

LP recalled that Tinubu’s legal team said there would be anarchy if his election is quashed and he is removed as president, noting that the war threat on the Niger Republic is part of the plan.

According to the statement, having presented its case concretely and vividly within the law, LP “remains very confident that the justices will fulfil their statutory responsibilities based on the law and weight of evidence.

“As such LP did not need any threat, to secure the delivery of substantive justice.

“It is increasingly evident that the ruling party is afraid of its shadow and the truth, and is as busy fabricating and labelling the Labour Party to curry imaginary favour.

“The discerning public should disregard this dubious label of LP because they know who is panicking and trying to create anarchy in the land to remain in power at all costs.

“We, therefore wish to reiterate our belief in the sanctity of our jurisprudence and expect that justice will be served based on nothing short of what the constitution and extant law says and not via the troll mechanism or devious acts of the ruling party that is desperate to cling to power without the people’s mandate.”