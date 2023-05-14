Pep Up Your Sense Of Style Like Ramsey Noah

When Nigerians created the slang that says ‘when you are fine, you are fine no matter what you wear’, Nollywood actor, Ramsey Noah must be one of the reasons. Ramsey Noah’s good looks got him the title ‘Nollywood Lover Boy’. He is one of the most respected actors in Nollywood because of his ability to interpret characters. He is often given lover boy roles because of his looks and sweet talk.

Another quality that has kept him fresh in the face of his fans is his sense of style. His fashion and style on movie set and outside set have inspired many of his fans. He always sets examples with his fashion. He had a way of staying on top of what is in vogue.

He has modeled for many top men’s wear designers across Africa and beyond. Some say he has a killer sense of style, others say he is naturally attractive. No matter what he puts on, his personality always appeals to the ladies. It is said that Ramsey has very few male fans because men envy how ladies melt only by seeing him on the screen.

His sense of style and looks also attracted top fashion designers like Mudi, whom he is one of their models. Noah does not have a particular style identity. He looks great in almost all colours. And when he noticed he was going bald due to age, he started investing and wearing more of bowler hats, snapbacks and Kangol caps. You may like to know that Ramsey also invests time in strong sports like playing squash regularly to help him stay in shape and trim.