Pep Guardiola Weary Of Players Exodus To Saudi Arabia

The audacity exhibited by the Saudi Pro League has exceeded all expectations and seems unmatched. Even the most knowledgeable football and economic analysts did not foresee this.

The most valuable payers are trooping there, the most experienced ones are packing their bags to Saudi, and even players that are just getting to their prime are moving to the shores of Arabia.

Speaking on the development, Guardiola said the “extraordinary players” are agreeing to transfers to the Middle East, something that will happen “more and more”.

The Saudi Arabian football league has “changed the market” and is here “to stay”, Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola added.

Speaking in South Korea on the treble winners’ pre-season tour, Guardiola said that only a few months ago it was difficult to imagine top-class players choosing to move to the desert kingdom.

Now, however, “extraordinary players” are agreeing to transfers to the Middle East, something that will happen “more and more”, he added.

Former City and Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez – described by Guardiola as an “incredible technique player” with “incredible skills” – is moving to Saudi club Al-Ahli.

Despite being paid handsomely in the European leagues, the money on offer to star players in Saudi Arabia is on a different scale.

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who is off to play for Al-Ettifaq FC, will reportedly be earning three times the £200,000 a week he got with the Reds.

“I think the Saudi league has changed the market,” Guardiola said.

“Many things happened unexpectedly. Just a few months ago, a year ago, when Cristiano (Ronaldo) was the only one to go, then no one could imagine the amount of top, top players, quality, extraordinary players (who are) going to play in the Saudi league.

“I think in the close future it’s going to happen more and more.”

Guardiola thinks the Saudi clubs plan to continue their spending.

“It’s not about a threat,” he said. “It is a reality. They want to create a strong league and they are the league who can do it.”

Premier League clubs have been able to spend large amounts because broadcast rights and sponsorships have been sold for higher prices than other leagues managed to secure, the City manager said.

It is unclear how long the Saudi Pro league will be able to “sustain” its current outlay, he observed, but added: “The feeling is that right now they have arrived to stay.”

A move to Saudi Arabia is not necessarily trouble-free, however. Henderson’s transfer has been condemned by Liverpool’s LGBT+ fans, who point to the Middle Eastern country’s dubious record on human rights.

Henderson’s new club – Al-Ettifaq FC – turned part of a colour photograph black and white – ensuring a rainbow armband he was wearing cannot be seen.

LGBT+ fans’ group Kop Outs said Henderson had been “tarnished”. His manager at Al-Ettifaq will be another Liverpool legend – Steven Gerrard.

Other high-profile players to accept a move to Saudi Arabia include Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and World Cup winner N’Golo Kante.