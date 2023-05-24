Pep Guardiola Vows To Remain In Man City Despite Financial irregularities

Manchester City were charged with more than 100 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules in February, dating from 2009/10 to 2017/18. The charges came after a four-year investigation and the case has been referred to an independent commission by the Premier League. The city have denied any wrongdoing. If found guilty, potential sanctions could include points deductions, removal of titles won, or expulsion from the Premier League, but Guardiola who has been adamant regarding City’s innocence has vowed to remain at the Etihad regardless of the outcome.

“I will stay next season,” Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference ahead of City’s clash with Brighton.

“I will stay. When 100 breaches from the Premier League against us, don’t worry, we will be there.”

Guardiola did call for a swift resolution to the case, which has placed a shadow over the club’s Premier League title celebrations. City were crowned Premier League champions last weekend, securing a fifth title in the last six seasons.

Guardiola’s comments come despite the City’s failure to cooperate with the investigations into alleged breaches of UEFA financial rules in 2020.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) deemed that City had conducted an “obstruction of the investigations”. City saw a two-year ban from Europe overturned and a €30m fine reduced to €10m following an appeal against their UEFA sanctions, with CAS deeming “most of the alleged breaches were either not established or time-barred.”

“What I would like is for the Premier League, or the judges, to make [a decision] as soon as possible,” Guardiola said on the Premier League charges.

“Maybe we did something wrong, everyone will know it, and if we are like we believe we are like we have done as a club for many years in the right way, then the people stop talking about that. We would love it tomorrow.