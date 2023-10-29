Pep Guardiola Urges Critics To Allow Erik Ten Hag To Do His Job

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has urged critics to allow Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag, to do his job.

Unlike Pep Guardiola and his team who have experienced a series of successes, coach Ten Hag has been struggling especially this season.

In just nine Premier League games, Man United have recorded an unprecedented four defeats and managed just five wins.

The woeful performance has left them in the 9th spot on the league table with 15 points in 9 games, 11 points away from first-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Due to United’s inconsistent performance, most fans of the club are already clamouring for Ten Hag’s exit from Old Trafford.

On the contrary, coach Pep Guardiola believes Ten Hag’s United still stands a chance of competing for the league title.

Ahead of the first Manchester United derby of the 2023-2024 season, coach Guardiola said: “Nine games! Just nine! United can win four, five, six games in a row. When they do that, they’ll be on top. They’ll be there. Take time. Leave the manager to do their jobs”.

”Man United, still, when something happens is on the highlights all day…”.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola whose side is currently occupying the 3rd spot on the league table with 21 points in 9 games, has insisted that his team wouldn’t stop pushing to remain the best in the game. Maybe it’s uncomfortable because we were not in the elite and now we are. Maybe it’s uncomfortable. But we were there, we’re there, and we want to be there in the future”. At 4:30 p.m. later tonight, October 29, Pep Guardiola and his boys will be at Old Trafford for the Manchester derby. A win for City could move them to the second spot on the league table on goals difference (if the game ends 2-0 in favour of City).