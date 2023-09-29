Pep Guardiola Set To Sign Bayern Munich Star, Musiala

Manchester City are reportedly set to rival Real Madrid for the signature of Bayern Munich player, Jamal Musiala.

According to reports, the Cityzens manager, Pep Guardiola is ‘obsessed’ with the 20-year-old midfielder and ‘dreams’ of signing him next summer.

Despite being a highly skilled player with the potential to become a worldwide sensation in the future, the management has not guaranteed his position in the team.

Musiala, 20, faces a relatively uncertain future at the Allianz Arena after seeing his playing time reduced since Thomas Tuchel took charge.

Consequently, with the midfielder’s situation one to watch when it comes to the transfer market, Manchester City, along with Real Madrid, are both thought to have already added the young German to their summer shortlists.

And although his contract does not expire for another three years, there will be genuine concern from Bayern Munich, who will be aware of the pull both City and Madrid have, especially when it comes to their development of young players; Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham being the prime examples.

Even though Bayern’s number 42 is valued at an eye-watering £95 million, Bayern will know that failure to agree to a contract extension before next summer will only lead to that figure decreasing.

Since being promoted to the Bavarians’ first team in 2020, Musiala, who has represented Germany on 23 occasions, has directly contributed to 55 goals in 130 games in all competitions.