Pep Guardiola Careful Of Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City will need to continue impressing if they are to keep up with Liverpool this season.

The arrival of the previously injured Kevin De Bruyne proved to be the game-winning difference for Guardiola’s City as they overcame a late deficit to defeat Newcastle United in a thrilling match on Sunday night.

After coming off the bench, De Bruyne gave the Magpies a 2-1 lead five minutes later with a goal that he drilled into the bottom corner.

In injury time, the Belgian skillfully found Oscar Bobb with a lofted through ball to set up the winner.

De Bruyne’s full recovery would be a major plus for City given they are now two points behind leaders Liverpool after 20 games in the title chase this season.

However, Guardiola has stated that his side must keep winning to keep up with Jurgen Klopp’s side, praising the fine form of the Reds.

“It’s really important [to win against Newcastle] because Liverpool are flying over the last month and we have to go to Anfield so it’s better to be close to them,” he said.

“At half‑time, I told the players: ‘You are amazing, stick together and we will do it.’

“This is what I want, waiting on Manu [Akanji], John [Stones] and Erling [Haaland] to come back as soon as possible when the Champions League is coming and the FA Cup is here to use everyone.”

That aforementioned Anfield clash is currently scheduled to take place on the weekend of Saturday, March 9 a game which will almost definitely be crucial in deciding who takes the Premier League crown come to end of the campaign.