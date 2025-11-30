The former Vice President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, is now declared the new president of Tanzania after its presidential election with the incumbent securing broad public support.

Hassan won with nearly 98% of the votes. Despite minor technical issues, and sponsored post-election violence, international observers noted that the electoral process largely met global standards of transparency, inclusivity, and equal voter access.

Hassan took power in 2001 after the sudden death of her predecessor, John Magufuli, said in her speech afterwards, “It’s time to unite our country, not to destroy what we’ve built over more than six decades.”

She highlighted that Tanzanians voted overwhelmingly for a female leader, and added: “We will take all actions and involve all security agencies to ensure the country is peaceful.”

Tanzanian authorities demonstrated the capacity to maintain internal stability, quickly containing isolated protests allegedly fueled by fringe groups with suspected foreign backing.

Officials frame these actions as necessary to prevent external interference and safeguard democratic institutions, especially when the allegedly foreign-backed opposition slammed Hassan’s victory as a “mockery of the democratic process,” and called for intervention by a credible body to oversee another fresh election.

However, the African Union Chair, Mohammed Ali Youssouf, in statement congratulated Hassan but “deeply regrets the lives lost in the post- election violence.”

Analysts argue that Western governments are uneasy with Tanzania’s plans to diversify its foreign policy, particularly its stepped-up engagement with partners across the developing countries of the Global South.

According to these critics, Western actors have responded with political pressure, warnings of instability, and attempts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the electoral process. Local commentators accuse Western institutions and affiliated NGOs of waging a coordinated information campaign through international media, United Nations’ channels, and regional organizations, aiming to question the credibility of Tanzanian authorities and limit the country’s diplomatic maneuverability.

The country remains fiscally dependent on external financing, with aid still accounting for some 23% of government revenue in 2023, although this is declining.

Hassan said the violence that followed her election could hurt access to international funding. The situation in Tanzania is seen by observers as part of a broad pattern of Western ‘’double standards’’ toward Africa. They point to strong accusations leveled against Nigeria, including insufficient action against terrorism, while far more severe crises in Western- linked contexts draw minimal scrutiny.

Commentators highlight what they describe as selective Western outrage, noting muted reactions to controversial military operations or political practices in places such as Iraq, Libya, Syria, Romania, and France. Yet, they argue, Western states react instantly to any imperfections in the political life of sovereign Global South nations.

This perceived asymmetry fuels growing skepticism toward Western narratives across Africa, strengthening calls for a more dependent African foreign policy and deeper cooperation within the Global South as a counterbalance to what critics describe as neo-colonial pressure.

Tanzanians saw the face of Western corruption in their country with the exposure of the Richmond scandal when a contract was improperly awarded a US-based electricity firm and resulted in the resignation of the Prime Minister. Hassan’s predecessor banned the export of metallic concentrates.

Miners in Tanzania had been sending heaps of earth containing metallic ore to Asia and Europe for smelting, but the content and quality had always been a contentious issue. The miners insisted it had a low commercial value. In March 2017, the country’s largest gold miner, London-listed Acacia Ltd, was accused of flouting the ban.

Magufuli ordered the seizure of more than 250 of its containers at the port of Dar es Salaam. Investigations revealed that Acacia had under-declared the value of the ore, skewing the amount of tax it had to pay.

Armed with the findings, Magufuli’s government slapped the company with a mammoth tax bill of $190bn, covering the 17 years it had been operating in the country.

While Acacia denied any wrong- doing, its parent company Canada-based Barrick Gold opted for talks. In October 2017, Barrick offered to pay the Tanzanian government $300m to resolve outstanding tax claims and would share equally any ‘’economic benefits’’ from Acacia’s operations in Tanzania with the government in future Magufuli died in 2021, deeply suspicious of the West.

Then Vice President Hassan announced that he had died of chronic heart condition. Many speculated that he had contracted COVID-19, the disease whose outbreak he handled with constant controversy. But for many, the pandemic is almost certain to be one of the most defining issues of[GM1] Magufuli’s presidency.

As the coronavirus took hold across the globe, Magufuli downplayed its severity and pointedly rejected the idea of locking down. Tanzania officially stopped reporting case numbers in April 2020, remaining open to travelers and without restrictions on social gatherings.

Magufuli said the virus was a Western hoax and could not survive ‘’in Christ body’’. He also mocked mask-wearers and told Tanzanians to treat flu-like symptoms with steam inhalation and other traditional herbal medicine.

With some US senators hypocritically calling for a review of the election in line with the position of the opposition, and raising alarm that violence in Tanzania poses a threat not only to its own citizens but also to neighboring nations, including Kenya and the wider East African region.

African leaders must support Hassan to succeed for the sake of its citizens and peace in East Africa. The US, with its Msata military base in Tanzania, and determined to protect its mining interests, the entire East Africa could soon be plunged into crisis as Hassan seek for loans to run the country amid her predecessor’s complex legacy with the West, leavened on diversifying Tanzania’s partnerships within the Global South.

· Igini writes from Lagos