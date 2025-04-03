Share

Popular Nollywood actress, Omotunde Adebowale David, popularly known as Lolo 1, has claimed that Nigerians facing difficulties abroad would rather continue with the hardship than return to Nigeria.

Speaking in a recent interview on News Central, Lolo 1 emphasised how Nigerians are willing to endure hardships in foreign countries due to the lack of basic amenities and opportunities in their home country.

She, however, emphasised the irony of Nigerians contributing to the development of foreign countries while struggling on their own.

She wrote: “I feel bad for Nigerians, I feel bad because are the facts not glaring? I don’t know much about data but the data is literally in your face. It shows that we are making the lives of foreign countries easier.

“People would rather suffer there and pay high school fees than be here and have relative ease. There are some people abroad whose living conditions are so terrible and degrading, but they would rather stay there managing because at least they are managing where there is constant electricity.

“They are managing, but the roads are pliable. They are managing, but at least they can still find transportation. But look at us here, if you enter a bus and people see you, they attribute your life to poverty and that’s not true.

“I don’t want to drive every day, but look at what is happening in the county. Even feeding is expensive here”.

