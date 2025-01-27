People Who Use Social Media, More Irritable –Study

Share

Research has found rage-baiting, the posting of infuriating content on social media to attract attention and engagement —enraging.

According to the new study published in ‘JAMA Network Open,’ even if you don’t see much ragebait on your TikTok, Instagram or X feeds, you’re still more likely to feel irritable the more you use social media.

Led by Harvard Medical School professor of psychiatry Dr. Roy Perlis, the researchers collected data on how often adults 18 and older use Instagram, TikTok, X (formerly known as Twitter) or Facebook.

They then compared people’s social media use to how they scored on a test designed to gauge how irritable they were.

Previous research has linked social media to anxiety and depression, but “irritability is important in its own right, not just because it is common in depression — it can be associated with suicide risk, with substance use, even violence,” Perlis said.

He and his team found that those who spent more time on social media were “significantly” more likely to feel angry or annoyed, reported the ‘YahooHealth’.

