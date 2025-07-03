People Who Can’t See Tinubu’s Good Works Are Blind – Wike

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Wednesday criticized critics who insist the President Tinubu administration is underperforming, saying such people are “politically expired” and blind to ongoing progress.

The former Rivers governor made the disclosure while speaking during the flag-off and commissioning of road projects in the Ushafa-Bwari area of Abuja.

Wike aimed at long-time political critics who, he claimed, had drifted across multiple parties since 1999, yet still fail to acknowledge progress.

“Let them hear. Let those who don’t have vision, who are politically expired, and those who, since 1999, have belonged to over 10 political parties — let them see what you’re doing.

“Whichever channel they want to watch, they will see Mr President. And yet, people are saying nothing is working.

“Must we come to their houses before they know something is working? Unfortunately, we won’t come to their houses,” Wike stated.

The commissioning, which had in attendance the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, who represented President Tinubu, marked the dualisation and upgrade of the War College/Army checkpoint road and other auxiliary roads in the Ushafa-Bwari axis of the FCT.