People Want Man City To Lose – Guardiola

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City has asserted that there is a greater desire than ever for them to fail.

Guardiola’s remarks followed last weekend’s Premier League Champions Club World Cup victory, raising their fifth trophy of 2023.

In addition to winning the FA Cup, European Super Cup, Champions League, and Premier League, City also won the FA Cup against Fluminense, 4-0.

In the history of English football, no club has ever attained that fear. However, in 2009, while managing Barcelona, Guardiola brought home six trophies as the team won the Champions League, La Liga, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, European Super Cup, and Club World Cup.

He said: “As much as you win, they want you to fail. More than ever. I felt then when we won the sextuple in Barcelona.

“It’s normal. They don’t want (us to win). In these 14-15 years what we have won, the titles, is unbelievable.

“People say ‘how good they play, how genius it is’. But they give credit just because we win. They don’t have to look further than that.”