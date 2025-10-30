New Telegraph

October 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. People Stuck On…

People Stuck On Roofs After Jamaica’s Worst Hurricane As Storm Heads To Bahamas

Much of Jamaica is without power or phone service after the country’s strongestever hurricane, reports out of the Jamaican capital, Kingston say.

According to BBC’s Nick Davis floods, mudslides, roofs being ripped from buildings, and “palm trees tossed like toothpicks”.

After crossing Jamaica, Hurricane Melissa hit Cuba, bringing 115mph winds and heavy rain and warnings of “life-threatening” storm surges.

Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie, said officials have been receiving distress calls from people stuck on roofs in Montego Bay.

The hurricane is now moving north-east towards the Bahamas and Bermuda Meanwhile, at least 20 people – including 10 children – have died in river floods in Haiti, local authorities have told AFP news agency. A further 10 people are missing, the country’s civil defence agency said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Tunji-Ojo Tasks Ondo Indigenes On Tinubu’s Reelection
Read Next

WHO: Over 460 People Reportedly Killed In Hospital Taken By Sudanese Paramilitary Forces