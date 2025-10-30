People Stuck On Roofs After Jamaica’s Worst Hurricane As Storm Heads To Bahamas

Much of Jamaica is without power or phone service after the country’s strongestever hurricane, reports out of the Jamaican capital, Kingston say.

According to BBC’s Nick Davis floods, mudslides, roofs being ripped from buildings, and “palm trees tossed like toothpicks”.

After crossing Jamaica, Hurricane Melissa hit Cuba, bringing 115mph winds and heavy rain and warnings of “life-threatening” storm surges.

Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie, said officials have been receiving distress calls from people stuck on roofs in Montego Bay.

The hurricane is now moving north-east towards the Bahamas and Bermuda Meanwhile, at least 20 people – including 10 children – have died in river floods in Haiti, local authorities have told AFP news agency. A further 10 people are missing, the country’s civil defence agency said.