Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face, has broken his silence on what he considers the biggest misconception people have about him.

Speaking during an interview with the Voice of Nigeria (VON), 2Face said, “The biggest misconception about me is that I’m a womaniser. People think I am, but I’m not. I am just a lover boy.”

The 50-year-old singer made this remark when asked by the host what he would consider the biggest misconception about him.

Referring to a particular line in one of his songs, he added, “! like women, but I dey straightforward,” emphasising his honest approach to relationships.

2 Face Idibia is a Nigerian veteran musician who contributed to the rise of Afrobeats and Hip-Hop in Nigeria; however, he has become popular with women over the years, with two wives (Annie-Macaulay Idibia and Natasha Osawaru) and several other baby mamas.