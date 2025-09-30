People May Age Faster If Their Dad Smoked During Puberty –Study

Research presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, has found that people whose fathers smoked during puberty seem to age faster than expected.

The ERS Congress 2025 taking place from September 27 to October 1, at the RAI Amsterdam in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, is a hybrid event, allowing for both in-person attendance at the venue and online participation.

The researchers found signs of faster biological ageing, compared to chronological age, in people whose fathers began smoking at age 15 or younger, saying smoking during puberty may create damage in boys’ developing sperm cells that can be passed on to their children.

To this end, the researchers called for stronger efforts to prevent tobacco use in teenagers, not only to benefit the current generation but also future generations. While presenting the study, Dr. Juan Pablo LópezCervantes from the University of Bergen, Norway, said: “Our research group has previously shown that smoking during puberty may harm not only the person who smokes, but also their future children.