People Living With HIV Switch Drugs Due To Intolerance –Study

Studies have revealed that people living with HIV are changing their drug usage twice as often as a decade ago. This suggests that there are availability of other safer options and the possibility of tailoring HIV drug regimens to people’s individual needs. Dr. Nicklas Brown of the Chelsea & Westminster Hospital in London during the 19th European AIDS Conference (EACS 2023) in Warsaw, revealed that the most people living with HIV change drug treatment was due to drug intolerance, while the least frequent reason was treatment failure.

The researchers also highlighted toxicity switch rates for each drug, showing vast differences between drugs. “Similarly to ten years ago, in this large cohort of people with HIV, the main reason for treatment change was drug intolerance accounting for 37 per cent of all switches. Second to intolerance were drug interactions causing 33 per cent to change their therapy, showing an eight-fold increase compared to ten years ago; less common reasons were treatment simplification at 17 per cent and three per cent switched treat- ment due to inefficacy.

“The rise in treatment switches may be explained by the rapid increase in options on the HIV drug market in the last decade. The more frequent switches are not necessarily a cause for concern; on the contrary, they may reflect the availability of better options and the willingness of both clinicians and people with HIV to try different regimens in order to minimise side effects and drug interactions. “Based on these switch rates due to drug intolerance, the researchers calculated the rate of switching each drug due to toxicity.

For every 1000 people taking efavirenz per year, 87 people stopped taking the drug. Similarly, 57 in every 1000 people per year switched away from abacavir; 33 in 1000 people switched away from dolutegravir and 23 in 1000 people switched from doravirine. For all other drugs, the switch rate did not exceed 20 per 1000 people per year. “The second most common reason accounting for 33 per cent of all switches in this cohort were drug interactions which may reflect the ageing of many people with HIV.

With the advancement of age, treatment for other chronic health conditions may increase the likelihood of unwanted drug-drug interactions. One example is the ability of boosters, such as ritonavir and cobicistat, to increase the concentrations of many other medications. Fortunately, most of the newer HIV drugs come with fewer interactions. “Treatment simplification was the third most common reason accounting for 17 per cent of all switches. The most frequently observed simplification was switching from Triumeq to Dovato. This is a switch from a three-drug pill containing dolutegravir, lamivudine, and abacavir to a two- drug pill with the first two molecules but without abacavir.”