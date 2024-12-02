People Living With HIV/AIDS Beg FG For Medicine Procurement

Share

The Network of People Living with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN) yesterday appealed to the Federal Government to assist in the procurement of medicines for its members with kidney disease.

Lagos Coordinator Patrick Akpan made the appeal in an interview with journalists in commemoration of World AIDS Day.

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) occurs at the most advanced stage of infection.

People living with HIV/ AIDS are at an increased risk of kidney disease and renal complications. HIV infection can cause kidney failure due to HIV infection of kidney cells, known as HIV-Associated Nephropathy (HIVAN).

Akpan said access to the medicine specially formulated for people living with HIV/AIDS who have renal problems had been difficult, noting that the drug is mild on the kidneys.

He said:“Access to the medicine has been a problem for our members because that drug is not sponsored by international companies for people living with HIV/AIDS.

“The drug is expensive and not readily available. It costs around N60,000 for one month of usage, a price which most of our members cannot afford.”

He urged the Federal Government to assist NEPWHAN members with medicines for managing kidney disease and other health conditions. Akpan also appealed to the Lagos State government to extend free kidney and liver function tests to NEPWHAN members to aid early identification of kidney and liver problems.

