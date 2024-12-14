People Living With Disabilities Deserve Much Better Life –Adaobi

Share

On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which was celebrated on December 3, Adaobi Chuma-Okeke, recounted her struggles as a wheelchair user in inaccessible schools and called for urgent action to implement Nigeria’s Disability Rights Act.

She also used the occasion to advocate for accessibility, equal opportunities, safe mobility, and dignity for all Nigerians living with disabilities. Adaobi, an Nguvu Change Leader, shared a poignant video on social media the day before the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. She recounted her experiences as a person with a disability even as she called for urgent action.

Her viral video, however, exposes Nigeria’s failing disability infrastructure. Confined to a wheelchair, Adaobi reflected on the many struggles she faced in completing her education. She said: “I finished my studies largely thanks to the help of supportive friends and classmates. I recall being physically carried upstairs to attend classes, and that experience, among many others, has inspired me to campaign for better accessibility in Nigerian schools.” In her video and accompanying petition, Adaobi urged the Ministry of Education and the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities to take meaningful, concrete steps. She stressed that while there are laws and policies in place, such as the Disability Rights Act, these have yet to be effectively implemented, leaving many institutions inaccessible. “Promises, policies, and laws must result in real, tangible changes. If every school – from primary to tertiary – had proper ramps and/or elevators, it would open up opportunities for countless children with disabilities to access their education. “I’ve risked injury, endured great pain, and sacrificed comfort in my pursuit of learning, and I want to remove the barriers that prevent others from fully participating in their education,” she added.

Adaobi’s message resonates with the theme of this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities: “Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future.” This theme aligns with the global disability rights movement’s slogan “Nothing About Us Without Us”, advocating for greater representation, agency, and inclusivity in all spheres of life. It calls for accessible public buildings, transportation systems, and services, but also for meaningful chang- es to the daily lives of disabled people. The issue of accessibility is pressing, but it is not the only challenge the disability community in Nigeria faces. Beyond the physical barriers to education and public spaces, people with disabilities often encounter widespread societal discrimination and stigma. Many Nigerians with disabilities struggle to find employment, as employers are either unaware of their legal obligations or are unwilling to make the necessary adjustments. The Disability Rights Act may exist on paper, but in practice, it is not consistently enforced, and disabled people continue to face exclusion in both the workplace and public life.

Moreover, there is a lack of awareness and training on disability rights among the general public and government officials, which exacerbates the difficulties faced by people with disabilities. This is why Adaobi’s call to action includes not only a demand for wheelchair-accessible infrastructure in educational institutions but also a broader push for inclusion in all public spaces, transport systems, and services. In line with the above, she highlighted the need for more comprehensive policies that promote equal employment oppor- tunities, social inclusion, and improved healthcare for people with disabilities. The need for dignity and respect for all Nigerians, regardless of their physical condition, she stated, is urgent. Her viral video and the ongoing online discussion reflect a growing recognition of the systemic barriers faced by millions of Nigerians living with disabilities. As a result, there is increasing pres- sure on the government and private sector to take immediate and meaningful action to remove these obstacles and build a truly inclusive society.

