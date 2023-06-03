People-focused Economic Policies, My Priority Says Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said his administration would prioritise people-focused policy. The President, who said this at a meeting with the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) led by its Chairman and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, also disclosed that the federal government and states would review the minimum wage to reflect the prevailing realities following the removal of fuel subsidy.

This came as the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, urged the governors to rally support for the President, warning that some vested interests were working against the subsidy removal policy. According to a release by the Director of Information in the Villa, Abiodun Oladunjoye, Tinubu said, “We need to do some arithmetic and soul searching on the minimum wage, we will have to take a look at that together, and the revenue.

We must strengthen the source and application of our revenue.’’ He urged the governors to seize the opportunity of being chosen among millions of citizens in their states to make a difference in the lives of people, add- ing that he would work for the benefit of Nigerians. “This meeting is not strange to me, and the content of the meeting is so valuable. The camaraderie is very stimulating. This is about the Nigerian project, not Bola Tinubu,’’ he said.

The President said that the multiple exchange rates will be streamlined, noting that governance was a continuum. According to him, “I have inherited the assets and liabilities of my predecessor. This is the first time you entered the Council Chambers, and it is my first time too for a meeting. “As progressives and thinkers under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC), you have a role to play in educating our people and making sure we manage ourselves,’’ the President told the governors.

“If we work together, the Nigeria of our dreams is not far away. Rest assured that we will not have multiple exchange rates anymore. You asked for this meeting, and I had to set aside time to be here. “We have a political party that we will need to manage, whichever way, we have inherited assets and liabilities, and we cannot complain,’’ he stated.

Tinubu added that he would maintain an open- door policy, willing to entertain issues, deliberate, and collectively find solutions to the challenges facing the country, including security. “It is in our hands, and I am ready to work and listen at any time,’’ he added. In his remarks, Shettima called on the governors to rally around the President as he tackles the challenges that stagnate the economy, like the oil subsidy and multiple exchange rates.

“Let us rally around the President and not bulge, there are vested interests that may want to resist the subsidy removal. Its removal will free resources for the development of your states,” he added. Earlier, Uzodinma pledged the support of the progressive governors to the President, noting that the initial decisions already foretold good intentions for the economy.

“We are here today as members of the APC to fraternise with you as our leader, and congratulate you on your election as President, and Commander-in-Chief. “We are using this opportunity to express our support for you at this trying time in our history,’’ he said.

Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, said the development of the national and subnational economies remains interwoven, assuring that Tinubu would receive their support to succeed.