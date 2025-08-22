People Feel I Shouldn’t Date Because I’m Single Mother –Kaffy

Nigerian dancer and choreographer, Kaffy, has opened up about the stigma she faces as a divorced single mother, revealing that some people have told her she should not consider dating again because of her status.

Speaking during her recent interview on The Honest Bunch Podcast, the mother of two challenged the stereotype that divorced women are less worthy partners. “I’ve had someone tell me that because I’m a single mother, I can’t think about dating, I have two children.

What makes you think that has been divorced is not a better candidate if she has worked on herself.” Kaffy further pointed out the reality of failed marriages, noting that over 70% of unions crash globally. “What is the guarantee that the two single people today are not going to be divorced people tomorrow?

Why do people think that they need to marry their partners fresh, but both of them are going into the same data computed by the world. Over 70% of marriages crash, you are part of the 70%.” The acclaimed dancer also reflected on her personal journey and lessons about love, stressing that peace is important.

“Do you know that a lot of butterflies in the tummy are trauma responses? Real love brings peace not butterflies, real love should not make you anxious. Daddy Freeze here doesn’t have to worry about what his wife is doing because he is at peace. I’m still healing from my own anxious feelings.”

“I’m 45 and I spent the last 10 years of my adult life trying to fix things, my children looked at us and told us to go apart if we have to.” Kaffy has always been vulnerable about her divorce from Joseph Ameh, noting that things got so bad between them that she was celibate for three years in the marriage.