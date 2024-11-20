People Entering, Exiting Nigeria Are Now Pre-Profiled, Monitored – Tunji-Ojo

Share

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has disclosed that all people coming into the country or travelling out of the country are now pre-profiled and monitored in real time.

The Minister made this known on Tuesday at the closing ceremony of the second leg of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Knowledge Transfer Training on border management, led by international experts.

Tunji-Ojo noted that the data gathered are synched simultaneously from various airlines and security agencies across the globe, adding that President Bola Tinubu’s “Broad vision for a transformed Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) that addresses critical border security issues is now a reality.

According to him, the technological upgrade was a testament to the President’s commitment to reform and progress. He praised the effort of the Comptroller-General of NIS, Kemi Nanna Nandap.

READ ALSO:

“His strategic investments in infrastructure and human capacity development have begun to significantly enhance operations and management.

“From our newly-built Command and Control Centre, all persons entering and exiting the country are now being pre-profiled and monitored real-time with data syncing simultaneously from various airlines and security agencies across the globe.

“While the progress is a testament to President Tinubu’s commitment to reform and progress, it also paves the way for innovative solutions and collaborative efforts in driving meaningful change in Nigeria’s security landscape.

“The Renewed Hope agenda of Mr. President has indeed ushered in a new era for Nigeria, and I am proud of the great job around border governance that the NIS team under the leadership of Kemi Nanna Nandap is pioneering in Africa,” Tunji-Ojo added.

A total of 105 officers were trained and would be deployed to various border posts to discharge their responsibilities in line with the Service’s mandate.

Share

Please follow and like us: