People Demonise Me For Singing Afro-tradition Style –Hondread

Damilola Makinde, whose stage name is Hondread is a rising artist, from Ogun State.He shares insight into his challenges. Excerpts:

Afro- tradition is the genre, what inspired you?

I will say no one can run faster than their destiny because I used to make Afro fusion music but not until I went back to my Isese, I started to learn about my culture, traditions and spirituality and I realized so many lies were being told to us. In the process of me knowing more about myself, the. The birth of Afro tradition as a genre came forth because no one was making music with modern afrobeats but with deep rooted lyrics coined from the knowledge of IFA. I am where and doing what my ORI wants.

Parents’ Stance?

Yes my parents are still Christian and at tha time it was crazy…lol. But like I said ORI wanted me somewhere and I was adamant about my calling that made me not really listen to whatever was contrary to my movement but everything is smooth now, they have accepted and seen that there has always been a purpose for me on my journey, it’s getting clearer now for them day by day m.

Challenges faced choosing your path?

You mean obeying my ORI to follow my path??? I disobeyed my family to obey my ORI to first of all, live in my truth and also do the kind of music I do today.

How do you handle critics?

Yes..a few challenges here and there but it only gave me room to prove myself with the help of ORI and all the Irunmoles. The fact that I was singing about what has been demonized by the public , some people didn’t want to associate with me but I’m very strong willed in what I put my mind to so challenges for me give room for stepping forward if courageous and confident about your craft.

Musicians that inspired your genre?

Well, I listen to a lot of oldies like Pa Ogunde, Orlando Owoh, Ayinla Omo wura, Beautiful Nubia, Asa and a lot of good music with content but as regards my genre of music, that was birth out of my love and skill I have been able to acquire all these years coming.

Blending Afro- tradition sounds with modern styles and genres, was that easy?

That’s what make it 100…smiles. I started music as a being a producer which made it easy for me to craft my sound the way it plays in my head and put it down just like that and I started music with the love of my language always in mind which would always play out in either my lyrics or my sound. So it’s easy for me to mix things together and also because of my versatility with my craft.

Music acceptance among traditional worshipers?

It was a little challenging as well because most of our Isese people are so accustomed to the same type of sound the have been listening to Long time so it really had to pierce into their heart with warm lyric that they could relate with but gradually acceptance is growing for AFRO TRADITION even now that we have a lot of people rising to do such

The stage name, HONDREAD?

lol…as the spelling of the name HONDREAD….i used to have dreadlocks and it was the dread that pushed me to my right path. Because I was stubborn about keeping the hair which my family wasn’t taking so I had to leave the house then but it was a blessing in disguise because it was my outing that made me find myself.

Insight into new album, OGORUN?

Wow…I’m excited about this particular album. It’s titled OGORUN which numerically means 100 but it also means completion, full, accepted, perfect, best basically HONDREAD or nothing. It has 16 songs on it which is the number of the Oju odu (main Odu of IFA) and all the songs are ranging from different aspects of life either fun, educational, spiritual whatever positive form you want to take, there’s a song in that album for you. A brief on one or two album’s tracks Eje elejo is a song from the album and other 15 songs. But I should drop another single from the album before the album itself . But for now, let’s keep our fingers crossed for what’s coming.

How old are you?

Age na number … I allow you to have your own perception of how old I would be.

Future collaboration with hip-hop Stars like Wizkid, Olamide, Davido?

Well, it would be lovely to make music with everyone that’s doing wonderfully well with their craft. I know I am versatile so no matter who I make music with, Afro tradition will always be felt in the song regardless.

Embarrassing moments on the stage?

lol… we have all had our share of embarrassing moments. Either from getting bad or no feedback when performing and you performance is not too cool even when watching and lost more.

Against all odds, what keeps you going?

ORI… and my love and passion for my craft and also the fact that I was educating people and correcting the misconceptions people have about Isese as a whole, no one was bold enough to dear do it the way I started.

Sight yourself in five years?

Wow…the HONDREAD community would have been so huge , HONDREAD would have been an household name, taking my music round the world so people can witness the beauty and greatness of ISESE.

Your background?

My childhood was beautiful as I am the last child of 4 male children of my parents. Growing up was great with everything that came with it. My names are Makinde Damilola. I attended Our ladies of Apostle Private school yaba Lagos then to St Gregory college Obalende then made a transfer to Air Force Secondary school ikeja , it was from the I went to further more at Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta where I graduated in 2016 with a Bachelor degree in Agricultural sciences.