People-Centred Development Solution To Security Challenges In Africa – Expert

A security expert, Dr Aniekanabasi Alban, has urged African leaders to prioritise people’s development as a pragmatic strategy for tackling the multifarious security challenges confronting the continent.

Alban who was recently appointed Head of Security and Peace, Social Justice, and Governance at the International Society of Diplomats, expressed this view on Wednesday in Abuja, shortly after his appointment.

The African School of Diplomacy and International Relations conferred the appointment on Alban in conjunction with Queens University Belfast, United Kingdom.

Speaking with journalists after his appointment, Alban emphasised the critical role of narrowing socio-economic disparities in mitigating prevalent security challenges in human society, particularly in Africa.

He said that bridging the gap between different strata of the society would significantly contribute to effectively addressing root causes of insecurity in the society.

Alban said further that marginalisation in the society had serious impact in driving individuals toward engaging in criminal activities.

“Empowering people on both individual and collective levels plays pivotal role in reshaping societal dynamics, fostering a more peaceful environment,” he said.

Linking peace to comprehensive development, Alban said that the importance of closing the gaps between government institutions and citizens, as well as advocating for more inclusivity of marginalised groups within society.

He expressed gratitude for the responsibility entrusted to him, pledging his commitment to steering initiatives focused on security, governance and social justice in Africa.

Alban underscored the significance of diplomacy, security measures, transparent governance systems and the promotion of social justice in addressing the continent’s diverse challenges and opportunities.

While acknowledging the multifaceted nature of security concerns, he highlighted the need for holistic approaches that encompassed not only safeguarding physical borders but also prioritising the welfare of communities.

The expert emphasised the necessity of accountable governance systems, stressing the importance of equal opportunities for all individuals, regardless of their background or circumstances.

He expressed readiness to collaborate with fellow members of the International Society for Diplomats, governmental bodies and civil society organisations across Africa, in order to achieve peace and development on the continent.

The Chief Executive Officer of the School, Dr Tunji Asaolu, while speaking, said that Africa School of Diplomacy and international relations was a citadel of learning that was established for the purpose of raising Pan African leaders.

“When you look at the old scenario we discover a huge gap. And that gap is what the school is trying to close by raising these leaders that would take Africa to the pinnacle of global relevance.

“When you look at the normal university, there is actually none that is dedicated to teaching diplomacy and international relations.

“Diplomacy is a very crucial sector, whether you’re a politician, military, academic or whatever, you need diplomacy to be relevant.

“And as a matter of fact, there is no country or individual that can serve as an island on its own without a cooperation or partnering with other organisations or even other countries.

“So, in view of the above, we established the school,” Asaolu said.