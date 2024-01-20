People Are Pretending To Enjoy Their Marriages – Tolanibaj

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Tolani Shobajo, popularly known as Tolanibaj, has said that she is certain that most married couples are pretending to enjoy their union.

The BBNaija Lockdown housemate made the remark on her Snapchat page in response to a trending tweet asking people ‘what they are convinced people are pretending to enjoy’.

It would be recalled that Tolanibaj sparked controversy last year after revealing what she brings to the table in a romantic relationship.

According to her, what she brings to the table in a relationship is her ‘sweet’ pu$$y which garnered a lot of backlash from netizens.

However, in a recent development, Tolani disclosed that so many couples are not happy in their Marriage.

The tweet read, “What are you convinced people are pretending to enjoy?” To which the reality star replied, “Marriage.”