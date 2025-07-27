Pensioners To FG: We ‘Re Suffering, Pay Our Arrears

Many pensioners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have expressed frustration over the delay in the payment of pension arrears.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu had given approval for the N758 billion Treasury Bond by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in February for payment of the arrears.

However, the National Assembly has approved the implementation of the N758 billion Treasury bond on July 22. The bond was to clear all government liabilities under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) retirees for more than decades.

The pensioners, who lamented over their sufferings, also urged the immediate implementation of the N758 billion Treasury bond to increase their monthly pension in economic reality.

Line with the present In an interview with NAN, Hajiya Amina Lawal, said even some workers could not afford three meals, adding that it harder for pensioners.

She said: “We were happy after the announcement by the president that we are going to be paid, but we did not know we will have to wait this long for processing. “Our hopes were raised and some have died while waiting for the money to be paid.

“We are begging for the immediate implementation, we are too old to be on the streets.” Mr George Ose sid they were going through a lot, some pensioners have lost their lives in the struggle.