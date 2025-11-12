New Telegraph

November 12, 2025
Pensioners Threaten Naked Protests Over Unpaid Arrears

The Coalition of Federal Pensioners of Nigeria yesterday threatened nationwide naked protests on November 24, if government fails to pay their outstanding pension increment arrears and palliative allowances. National Chairman Mukaila Ogunbote announced this during a news conference in Lagos.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NIPOST Chapter, said the protests would be held if the Federal Government failed to fulfil the promise of paying the N32,000 approved pension increment arrears and the N25,000 palliative allowance approved since 2023.

Ogunbote said the pensioners in the diaspora had identified with the retirees in Nigeria, hence, would join the protests from their various countries.

