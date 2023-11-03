Pensioners Tasks PTAD’ ES On Clearing Arrears

The Federal Civil Service Pensioners (FCSP) has tasked the re-appointed Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, Dr Chioma Ejikeme to prioritise the payment of pension arrears to their members.

The president of the group, Comrade Sunday O. Omezi on Friday in Abuja at a press conference, while debunking reports that they were dissatisfied with the appointment of Dr Ejikeme.

Omezi lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for reappointing Dr Ejikeme.

“Federal government to release funds to PTAD for pension arrears as there are files of its members both dead and alive lying down in PTAD which have not been cleared due to unavailability of funds,”

Speaking further he called on the Executive Secretary to “Fastrack the upward review of pension across the board for its members as it is a constitutional matter that provides for review every five years,”

The pensioners also debunked the call on the Executive Secretary to maintain her performance in prompt payment of monthly pension and drive innovations that will better the welfare of senior citizens.