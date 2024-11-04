Pensioners Seek Gov’s Intervention In 31-Year Gratuity Arrears

Share

The Pensioners Association, Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti, BOUESTI, in Ekiti State has appealed to Governor Biodun Oyebanji, to wade in with immediate effects by asking the management of BOUESTI to pay their 31 years outstanding gratuity.

The BOUESTI retirees decried the negative consequences of the nonpayment of their emoluments on the lives of their members.

The group, in a press statement issued at the weekend by its chairman and secretary, Dr. Kola Ajaja and Mr. Tunde Olowe, lamented how the situation has sent some members to early graves, while others are battling various health challenges.

“Many of us are facing serious health challenges and some others are in a very bad condition because of lack of money to cater for their daily needs. “The non-payment of pension arrears; our people are owed various amounts of pension arrears.

In addition, the management is yet to pay two months arrears of 2018 pension to all members. “There is also the issue of non-remittance of 12 months deductions from the pension of our members to the union’s account by the university’s management”, the statement reads.”

Share

Please follow and like us: