Pensioners Laud S’West Govs Over Increment Of Minimum Wage For Senior Citizens

The Southwest zone of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has lauded the Oyo State government for achieving the highest payment for pensioners across the country.

At the zonal meeting of the Union held in Osogbo, Osun State capital, they acknowledged all southwest governors for increasing the pension minimum wage.

According to the union, Southwest governors have initiated the 25,000 and 20,000 minimums Pension 33% pension increase of 2010, consequential adjustment of 2019, and 20 per cent in 2024 among other entitlements for the retirees

They urged the federal government to do better on Electricity distributions noting that band arrangements are inefficient

Speaking on the issue of security, they appealed to Nigerians to complement the efforts of security forces by providing useful information that can help combat crime in the country.

Speaking, Comrade Olusegun Abatan, NUP Public Relations Officer, in South West urged South West Governors on the need to give priority to the welfare of the senior citizens.

Abatan, who is also Oyo State NUP Secretary urged the state Governors to pay all the outstanding pensions and gratuities.

The meeting was chaired by Wahidi Oloyede and had the secretary and other stakeholders in attendance.

