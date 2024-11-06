Pensioners Laud Ogun Gov Over Wage Increase To Members

Share

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Ogun State branch, has commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for the wage increase extended to all categories of its members in the state.

The union in a letter titled; “New Wage Increase to Ogun Pensioners: Expression of Gratitude,” by the state NUP Chairman, Waidi Oloyede; Secretary, Bola Lawal and the state Treasurer, O. Ogabi; expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the governor for his kindness and consideration towards the retirees at all times.

They said the state government has started paying the N20,000 wage increase from the month of October 2024. According to the union, such a wage increase for pensioners was last realised 16 years ago, and since then, no visible increase has been made to cut across all emolument strata.

“Your Excellency, we cannot but recognise the many lofty gestures accorded to us by your amazing administration.

These include prompt and regular payment of monthly pensions, steady release of accrued gratuities and the financial gestures meant to cushion the effects of the removal of the fuel subsidy, among others.”

