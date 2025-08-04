Pensioners Lament Sustained Hardship, Poor Welfare Package

Despite efforts being made to improve on their welfare through regular and prompt payments of their pensions and other benefits, a number of retirees have continued to lament the hardship and other challenges they encounter.

Bemoaning the situation last week in Edo State, the The State Chairman of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Comrade Samuel Okhuelegbe, lamented the poor payment to retirees in the country.

Speaking on behalf of his members during a visit to the Deputy Governor, Mr. Dennis Idahosa, he called for improved benefits for retirees going by the improved minimum wage as applicable to workers in Edo State.

While commending the state government for setting up a committee to review the Contributory Pension Scheme, he said: “The essence is to narrow the yawning gap in monthly pensions between counterparts, under the contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) as well as define benefits of the scheme.

“Though the report of the committee has long been submitted, the final out come of the report should be considered in the interest of affected pensioners,” he appealed.

Responding, tithe deputy governor assured them of improved welfare and universal health coverage.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Friday Aghedo, Idahosa assured the pensioners of Monday Okpebholo’s led administration commitment to improving on the welfare of all citizens.

Idahosa said that the government remained upbeat and committed toward representing the interest of pensioners. “The Governor is committed towards the welfare of the pensioners of Edo State,” he stated.

Idahosa, who reacted to a request concerning the need to expedite payments of outstanding arrears to already screened pensioners cutting across local government and state level, said: The governor is keen at clearing all outstanding arrears.”

While assuring the pensioners that they will benefit adequately from the state universal health coverage, the deputy governor also told them that the governor’s good work would soon be visible to all across the state.

In the same vein, pensioners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have expressed frustration over the delay in the payment of pension arrears.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu had given approval for the N758 billion Treasury Bond by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in February for payment of the arrears.

However, the National Assembly has approved the implementation of the N758 billion Treasury bond on July 22. The bond was to clear all government liabilities under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) retirees for more than decades.

The pensioners, who lamented over their sufferings, also urged the immediate implementation of the N758 billion Treasury bond to increase their monthly pension in line with the present economic reality. In an interview with NAN, Hajiya Amina Lawal, said that even some workers could not afford three meals, adding that it harder for pensioners.

“We were happy after the announcement by the president that we are going to be paid, but we did not know we will have to wait this long for processing. “Our hopes were raised and some have died while waiting for the money to be paid.

“We are begging for the immediate implementation, we are too old to be on the streets,” she said. Mr George Ose said they were going through a lot, some pensioners have lost their lives in the struggle.

“My family and I are hungry. I can’t pay my children’s school fees. My landlord is on my neck and to top it all, I can’t access the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) anymore.

“If you look into my eyes, you will know that I need urgent medical attention. We the pensioners in this country are suffering,” he said.