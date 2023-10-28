Pensioners Jubilate As Kano Earmark N6bn To Settle Gratuities Backlog

There was wild jubilation among pensioners in Kano State as the State Government earmarked N6 billion to settle the inherited backlog of gratuities.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has announced the commencement of the payments of years of backlog of gratuities to about 55,000 retired civil servants, next week.

The pensioners in their hundreds trope out to the NUJ Press Center, on Saturday, celebrating the moves by the settlements of their money while commending the state government for securing N6 billion to settle gratuities and death benefits of some of them in the state.

The Chairman, Kano State Pensioners Forum ( Zauren ‘yan fansho), Alhaji Ado Ibrahim D. Y (Matawalle Dan Kadai) explained this on behalf of the Association.

Alhaji Ado Ibrahim D. Y further stated that the present state administration really shows concern especially concerning pensioners’ situations which is contrary to the happening in previous years.

He noted that the development would go a long way to alleviate the suffering and hardships of pensioners and the diseases among them that left any children with social and economic needs across the state.

Ado Ibrahim D Y also registered his appreciation on behalf of the Pensioners Forum to the state government and offered prayers to Almighty Allah to continue to guide the present administration to the right path.