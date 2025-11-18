Pensioners Demand Minister’s Intervention Over Dispute With NUP

The Federal Civil Service Pensioners (FCSP) yesterday staged a peaceful protest at their Abuja branch office, calling on the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Muhammad Dingyadi, to intervene in their long-running dispute with the National Union of Pensioners (NUP).

The demonstrators urged the minister to step in immediately to help resolve what they described as an escalating trade conflict.

They displayed placards with messages such as: “Hon. Minister of Labour, we need your urgent intervention in our dispute with NUP now” and “Director, Trade Union Services, stop blocking our correspondence to the Minister.”

Speaking to journalists, National Assistant Secretary of the FCSP, Mr. Itiona ShakuNor, had outlined the key issues, including what he termed the unlawful dissolution of the duly elected FCSP Abuja branch executive and the subsequent appointment of a caretaker committee by the NUP.