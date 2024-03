The South-South Zonal Forum of Nigeria Union of Pensioners has lamented increasing hardship and deplorable plight of its members, while making a passionate appeal to stakeholders to come to their rescue especially with the present state of the country.

This was contained in a communiqué endorsed by Comrade William Seleipere and Obong Cosmas Essien, Zonal Chairman and Secretary on behalf of the pensioners and made available to Journalists on Wednesday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.