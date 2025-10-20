Pensioners Decry Removal From Free Health Insurance Scheme

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners Contributory Pension Scheme Sector (NUPCPS) has decried the removal of its members and retired workers in general from accessing the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The National Secretary, NUPCPS, Mr John Bisan, expressed the displeasure at a Two-Day Sensitisation/Enlightenment Workshop on the Workings of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) on Thursday in Lagos. Bisan described the removal as unfair and a very wrong move toward the senior citizens, who had served the country in their younger age.

He said that it was during the retirement period of their lives that they needed to effectively use the scheme, as many of the retirees often fall ill. “I wouldn’t know whether the DG PENCOM is aware of it, that once you are 60 years of age, you are removed from NHIS, once you retire from service, even at the age of 55, once they know, you are removed from NHIS.

“This is unfair, I cannot serve my country for 35 good years, my youthful and useful age, then after leaving the service, you are now telling me I am not entitled to free health care. “This is too bad, that is the period we need free health care, many pensioners, many retirees, many senior citizens, we are dying.

“We have BP, diabetes, heart problems, and we don’t have money to do all our tests, to buy drugs. So please, the issue of this free health service should be returned back as you have promised us, and let it start now,” the national secretary said.

He said that the Federal and State Government ought to take care of the senior citizens, as was done in the UK and the US, where they had access to healthcare freely. Ms Omolola Oloworaran, the Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), said that free healthcare access initiative for low-income retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme had been rolled out.

Oloworaran, who was represented by Mr Mutiu Muslim, Head, South West Zonal Office, PENCOM, said that the healthcare initiative was a critical component of social protection and dignity in retirement.