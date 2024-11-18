Pensioners Call For Consequential Adjustment In Pension

Share

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners Contributory Pension Scheme Sector (NUPCPS) has called for a consequential adjustment in pension, arising from the implementation of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act, 2024.

The National Chairman of NUPCPS, Mr Sylva Nwaiwu, also urged the Federal Government to pay N32,000 pension increment to pensioners.

Nwaiwu noted that workers, who retired from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) over 20 months ago, were yet to be paid their retirement benefits.

He said that CPS retirees were excluded from the three pension increments paid or approved by the present administration to retired public servants.

“Also, the release of funds for accrued rights to retired workers accumulated to more than 20 months, however, three months of accrued rights were released after a peaceful rally by the union at the office of the Accountant General of the Federation on Oct. 23.

“We still have a backlog of 18 months yet to be released and this unfortunate present development is a cause of concern and worry to us as retired workers under the CPS,” Nwaiwu said.

He added that retirees under the CPS had become endangered species, highly famished, dehumanised, and subjected to untold hardship in the country.

The chairman said that many retirees were bedridden, while others died without enjoying the fruits of their labour after working for 35 years. Nwaiwu, therefore, called on President Bola Tinubu to help grant all their request.

