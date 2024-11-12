Pensioners Barricade Finance Ministry Over Delay Pension

Share

…Declare lack of confidence in CPS

Hordes of retirees of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) on Tuesday besieged the Federal Ministry of finance over prolonged delay in payment of pension arrears by the Federal Government.

They shunned entities by the Ministry Senior officials to unblock the main entrance to the ministry for passage, saying they will only unseal entrance on a condition that, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy ,Mr Wale Edun addresses them

Details later…..

