Pensioner Threaten Showdown With PTAD Over Withheld Dues

…alleges illegal diversion of funds, vows nationwide action

The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN), has threatened a nationwide showdown with the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) over the alleged withholding and diversion of its statutory check-off dues.

The union, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, accused PTAD of deliberately frustrating its operations and attempting to cripple it financially by refusing to remit funds belonging to its members.

FEPPPAN President-General, Benjamin Amakko, warned that the association had exhausted all administrative channels and would no longer tolerate what he described as “persistent injustice.”

He said: “This is the last injustice FEPPPAN will condone. If this continues, we will mobilise our members across the country and deploy every lawful and democratic instrument available to defend our rights.”

The union alleged that deductions made from pensioners under its jurisdiction were being diverted to the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, in violation of the Trade Unions Act.

“The law is clear. Check-off dues must be remitted to the appropriate registered union. Any diversion of those funds is not only unjust but illegal.”

Amakko described PTAD’s actions as a “deliberate attempt to financially suffocate” the union, noting that repeated engagements, consultations and compliance with administrative requirements had yielded no results.

“What should ordinarily be a routine administrative obligation has instead been turned into a prolonged campaign of obstruction and institutional hostility,” he said.

FEPPPAN further accused PTAD of ignoring directives from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, as well as legal guidance from the Federal Ministry of Justice on the proper remittance of union dues.

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“Even more disturbing is PTAD’s continued disregard for the directive of the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment. Why is PTAD determined to frustrate FEPPPAN?”

The association expressed disappointment that PTAD, whose existence it once defended during debates on the implementation of the Oronsaye Report, was now allegedly acting against its interests.

“It is astonishing that the same institution whose survival we helped defend is now acting as a clog in the wheel of our progress,” Amakko said.

FEPPPAN called on the Federal Government, the National Assembly, the Nigeria Labour Congress and other stakeholders to urgently intervene and compel PTAD to comply with the law.

“All statutory deductions belonging to pensioners under our jurisdiction must be remitted without further delay,” the union said, warning that continued non-compliance could escalate the dispute.