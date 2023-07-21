Pension: Workers Transfer N131.785bn To New Fund Managers

Following the directive permitting Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders to transfer their pension assets to any new Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) of their choice, a total of N131.785 billion has been moved in this regard. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that the amount covered a total of 34,283 account holders. According to the report covering the first quarter of 2023, a total of 34,283 RSAs were transferred to their new PFAs along with their associated pension assets in the month of January 2023 alone.

The report posted on the regulator, National Pension Commission’s (PenCom) website covered RSA transfer requests submitted by PFAs from September 1, 2022 and November 30, 2022, which were eligible for transfer in the quarter of 2022. The Commission also revealed that from January 1 to March 31, 2023, a total of 35,202 RSA transfer reguests were submitted by PFAs on behalf of RSA holders.

Furthermore, a total of 24,984 RSA transfer requests initiated RSA holders were expected to have be processed in the first week of April 2023. The report said: “This covers RSA transfer requests submitted by PFAs between 1 December 1, 2022 and February 28, 2023 and are therefore, eligible for transfer in the first quarter 2023. “Successfully processed RSAs will be transferred to their new PFAS, along with their associated pension assets.

The total value of the pension assets of transferred RSAs will be determined at the conclusion of the quarter activities.” It further revealed that the total pension contributions remitted to individual RSAs in Q1’23 stood at N225.49 billion. “Out of this total, the public sector accounted for N124.70 billion or 55.30 percent, while the private sector contributed N100.79 billion or 44.70 percent.

“The cumulative pension contributions from inception to the end of the first quarter of 2023. “The aggregate pension contributions of the public sector increased from N4.02 trillion in Q1 2022 to N4.15 trillion as at the end of Q2’22. “Similarly, the aggregate pension contributions of the private sector also increased from N3.76 trillion in Q1’22 to N3.86 trillion as the end of Q2’22 amounted to N8.70 trillion.

Within the period, 6,415 requests were approved for retirees to draw pension through Programmed Withdrawal mode. The retirees received a total lump sum of N33.622 million while their total monthly pension amounted to N481.46 million. For annuity pension payment, a total of 3,505 retirees chose the mode of pension payment during the quarter under review. A lumpsum of N15,228.68 million was approved for payment to the retirees, while the sum of N26.544 million was approved.

New Telegraph’s findings had earlier revealed that in four months, the amount invested in banks trickled down by 22.11 percent from N2.048 billion to N1.59 billion, representing a drop of N425.94 billion. The breakdown showed that while the PFAs invested a total of N2.048 billion as fixed deposit in November 2022, the figure dropped to N1.94 billion in December of the same year. Further details revealed that the December figure also declined to N1.84 billion in January just as it further dropped in February to N1.59 billion in February.