Pension: Workers’ contributions for residential mortgage hit N7.7bn

As the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) continues to maintain a steady growth, indications have emerged that contributions to the recently approved mortgage scheme has amounted to N7.8 billion.

According to details released by the Pension Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), over the weekend, the amount was contributed by 649 applicants between March and September this year.

The association also revealed that despite the law guiding deductions and remittance under the scheme, a total of N24.8 billion of deducted pension contribution was withheld by employers of labour and only recovered in the third quarter of the current year.

PenCom’s guidelines on equity contribution for residential mortgage issued recently is in line with Section 89 (2) of PRA 2014, allowing Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders utilise 25 per cent of their RSA balance for the payment of equity contribution towards securing a residential mortgage.

A breakdown of the equity contributions revealed that in March, a total of N130.256 million was approved for 13 applicants while N210.691 million was also approved by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) for 18 applicants in April.

In the same vein, in the month of May, the regulator approved a total N187.164 million for 16 applicants and another N585.281 million for 51 applicants in June.

It also followed similar trend in July where another sum of N1.489 billion was approved for 100 applicants.

In the months of August and September, the Commission approved N1.723 billion and N3.561 billion for 141 and 310 workers respectively.

On the unremitted funds withheld by employers, the Chief Executive Officer PenOp, Mr. Oguche Agudah, said PenCom recovered N24.8 billion of the funds in the third quarter of 2023.

The pensions industry also recorded an Asset under Management of N17.35 trillion in the second quarter of 2023 and made investments of N349.97 billion in infrastructure in the second quarter of 2023, up from the N333.02 billion invested in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

Investments in infrastructure represented 2.02 per cent of total investments made in the second quarter of 2023.

Agudah said the industry also invested N1.54 trillion in the equities market in the third quarter of 2023.

This represents 8.88 per cent of total investments, as against the N964.84 billion invested in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

On lump sum payment to retirees, it was also revealed that the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) paid a total of N1.63 trillion as a lump sum to 442,000 retirees on annuity and programmed withdrawal in the last 15 years.

According to the details, the industry, since inception, paid a total of N665.23 billion to 111.708 applicants as a lump sum on life annuity as of the second quarter of 2023, while retirees under Programmed Withdrawal, got lump sum payment of N964.239 billion in Q2’23.

On withdrawal of 25 per cent from RSA balance on loss of job, the industry paid N208.86 billion to 475,000 Nigerians, who lost their jobs from inception of the scheme to Q2’23, while approval of death benefits payment rose to N356.32 billion paid to 91,214 beneficiaries of deceased employees since inception of the scheme.

Agudah said the Nigerian pension industry had recorded significant growth and contributes significantly to the nation’s economy.

He said the industry was highly regulated and protected, leading to transparency in the scheme, adding that the scheme has 19 PFA’s, six closed PFA’s and three Custodians.