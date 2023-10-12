Pension: Unemployed Contributors Denied Access to Mandatory 25% Benefits

As pension assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) maintain steady growth, hitting over N16 trillion, some contributors, who lost their jobs have been denied their 25 percent unemployment benefit pending when they are able to get a new job. A second quarter report posted by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) on its website indicated that some contributors were disqualified from accessing the mandatory 25 per cent as they have attained the age of 50 years and above.

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that some contributors, who lost their jobs, and approached their Pension Fund Administrators during the quarter under review were affected. According to the report, “a total of 8,453 RSA holders requested to access 25 percent of their Retirement Savings Account (RSA) balances due to temporary loss of employment. “Out of that, 8,423 RSA holders’ requests were approved, while 30 were rejected because their ages were above 50 years.

“Out of the 8,423 applicants whose benefits were approved, 8,067 were from the private sector, while the remaining 290 were from the public sector.” The development has triggered disbelief among some contributors, who see it as a ploy by the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to hold on to their funds before commencing proper pension payments to them. The second quarter report also revealed that a total of 2,049 beneficiaries requested the death benefits of deceased employees/retirees. According to the report, out of that, 2,042 requests were approved, while seven were rejected due to incorrect documentations.

“Out of the 2,042 death benefit requests approved, 653 were from the private sector, while the remaining 1,389 were from the public sector. “A total of N12.204 million was approved for the 2,042 beneficiaries,” the report said. In the same vein, the Commission received 3,570 requests from retirees for enbloc payments during the quarter under review. According to the report, “out of that, 3,555 retirees’ requests were approved as their RSA balances could not provide a monthly pension of at least one-third of the prevailing minimum wage (N30,000.00), while 15) were rejected because of incorrect Annual Total Emolument (ATE).

“Out of the 3,555 retirees whose benefits were approved, 3,416 were from the private sector, while the remaining 139 were from the public sector. The sum of N2,050.59 million was approved for the 3,555 retirees.” During the period, the retirement benefits paid in decreased by 5.10 per cent to N93.57 billion relative to N98.60 billion in Q1’23. “The noted decrease in benefit payments was due to lower lump-sum and annuity premium payment made during the quarter.

“The major sources of net portfolio growth/diminution for the period are presented,” the report added. Meanwhile, the Commission said pension assets increased to N16.76 trillion within the half-year period that ended in June 2023. The Director-General of PenCom, Mrs Aisha Dahir- Umar, said in Kano that the figure was the total fund accruing from pension contributions in the country under the CPS as at the end of third quarter of 2023.